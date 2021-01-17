Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Callitas Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.05. Callitas Health shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

About Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF)

Callitas Health Inc provides over the counter consumer health and wellness products in the United States and Canada. It offers C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat for the treatment of obesity; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions, as well as focuses on developing cannabinoid delivery technologies.

