Canaccord Genuity Raises AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) Price Target to C$21.00

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AT has been the topic of several other reports. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of AT opened at C$16.38 on Wednesday. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.72 and a twelve month high of C$22.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09. The company has a market cap of C$864.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 528.39.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$26.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Dent sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$225,000. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$657,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,284,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,626,466.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $1,116,646.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

