Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GUKYF opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

