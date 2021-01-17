Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.40.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $111.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,720,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

