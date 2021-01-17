Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.74-0.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.526-30.526 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.13 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. Canon has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $28.08.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Canon had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.18%. Equities analysts predict that Canon will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

