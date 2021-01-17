Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.91

Shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $13.27. Canterbury Park shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1,085 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.54 million, a P/E ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 2.97%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canterbury Park stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Canterbury Park as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC)

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

