Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Price Target to $26.00

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.75 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.23.

Shares of APHA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. 53,879,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,571,480. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.45. Aphria has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APHA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aphria by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after acquiring an additional 898,416 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,776,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aphria by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 256,290 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Aphria by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aphria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aphria

Aphria, Inc engages in the production and supply of medical cannabis. It operates through the following segments: Cannabis Operations, Distribution Operations, and Business Under Development. The Cannabis Operations segment produces, distributes, and sells both medical and adult-use cannabis. The Distribution Operations segment are carried out through its wholly owned subsidiaries ABP, FL Group, and CC Pharma.

