Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) PT Raised to C$38.00

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.23% from the stock’s current price.

CPX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC cut Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. CSFB cut shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$36.50 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.78.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$36.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.81. Capital Power Co. has a 52-week low of C$20.23 and a 52-week high of C$38.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 36,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.68, for a total transaction of C$1,147,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,093,878.72. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total value of C$1,303,790.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$690,621.87. Insiders have sold a total of 240,337 shares of company stock worth $8,286,249 in the last three months.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

