Cardano Trading Up 27.7% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion and $5.68 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00024343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00104754 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001865 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00010188 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00008825 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

