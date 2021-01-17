Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.17.

Cardlytics stock traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 587,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,425. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $150.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $46.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cardlytics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $780,979.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,378,740.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Leslie Adams sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,780 shares of company stock valued at $14,653,721 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

