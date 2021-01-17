Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGJTF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cargojet from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cargojet from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cargojet from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cargojet from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGJTF opened at $163.20 on Friday. Cargojet has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $186.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.98.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

