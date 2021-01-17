Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $30.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $32.75.

About Carlsberg A/S

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.