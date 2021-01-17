Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) PT Set at €14.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price target on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour SA (CA.PA) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €16.54 ($19.46).

EPA CA opened at €16.61 ($19.54) on Wednesday. Carrefour SA has a 1-year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a 1-year high of €23.68 ($27.86). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.84.

About Carrefour SA (CA.PA)

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

