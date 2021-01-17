Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) PT Raised to $8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TAST. Wolfe Research started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.58. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $7.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $407.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman acquired 56,300 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $295,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 106,324 shares in the company, valued at $558,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.