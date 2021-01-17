Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.25 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CPCAY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. HSBC upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cathay Pacific Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

