Ccore (CCO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $14,742.87 and $26.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00065045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00523708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00043763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.56 or 0.04022070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013121 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

Ccore (CRYPTO:CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

