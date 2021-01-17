CEMEX (NYSE:CX) PT Raised to $7.00

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

CX has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Santander cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.46.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in CEMEX by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 324,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 108,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.