Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the December 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:CELTF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,990. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts have commented on CELTF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.25.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

