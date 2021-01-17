Centaur Achieves Market Capitalization of $639,545.09 (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Centaur has a market capitalization of $639,545.09 and $299,397.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centaur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00127125 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00066648 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00247657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00067040 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,248.11 or 0.97067905 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur.

Centaur Coin Trading

Centaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.