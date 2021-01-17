Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CDEV. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,649,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,253. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13. The stock has a market cap of $693.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centennial Resource Development (CDEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.