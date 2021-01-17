Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder Acquires $25,420.80 in Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.44 per share, with a total value of $25,420.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 857,834 shares in the company, valued at $68,146,332.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $444.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.93. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $92.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, municipal loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

