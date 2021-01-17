Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP) Shares Gap Down to $4.18

Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.18, but opened at $3.93. Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 668 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.79. The company has a market cap of C$120.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.44.

About Ceres Global Ag Corp. (CRP.TO) (TSE:CRP)

Ceres Global Ag Corp. procures and provides agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing. It engages in the procurement, storage, handling, trading, and merchandising of commodity and specialty grains and oilseeds, such as oats, barley, rye, hard red spring wheat, durum wheat, canola, and pulses through twelve grain storage and handling facilities in Minnesota, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Ontario.

