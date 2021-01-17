Certara, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire on January 20th (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara’s (NASDAQ:CERT) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 20th. Certara had issued 29,055,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 11th. The total size of the offering was $668,265,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CERT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Certara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

CERT opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Certara has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Certara Company Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

