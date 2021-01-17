Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,700 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the December 15th total of 358,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 478.8 days.

CWSRF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.