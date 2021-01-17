Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) PT Raised to $115.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.94.

CHGG opened at $97.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $104.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $1,977,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chegg by 196.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 107.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Chegg by 2,478.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

