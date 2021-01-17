Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $282.31

Chesnara plc (CSN.L) (LON:CSN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $282.31 and traded as high as $290.00. Chesnara plc (CSN.L) shares last traded at $288.50, with a volume of 56,318 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 51.82, a current ratio of 53.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £432.94 million and a PE ratio of 24.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 282.31.

Chesnara plc (CSN.L) Company Profile (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

