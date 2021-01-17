Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Stacy Bowman Sells 10,583 Shares

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64.

CHWY stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $115.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 531.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

