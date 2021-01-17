Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 5.7% on Insider Selling

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $107.33 and last traded at $108.11. Approximately 3,013,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,428,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.63.

Specifically, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total transaction of $1,376,803.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 73,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,221.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,114 shares of company stock valued at $47,304,865. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

