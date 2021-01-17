China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of analysts have commented on SNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

SNP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 257,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,599. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.78. The company has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.21 billion during the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the third quarter worth about $489,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 23.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 31.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

