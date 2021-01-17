Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $1,650.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1,320.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,346.55.

NYSE:CMG traded down $6.06 on Thursday, hitting $1,405.74. 208,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,861. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,363.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,263.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,453.50. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

