Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Choice Hotels International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NYSE CHH opened at $106.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.67. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $110.18.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS.

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $3,123,001.00. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 843,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,116 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 716,715 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 452,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 185,553 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 226.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 431,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 299,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter valued at $30,323,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.