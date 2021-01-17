CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE CIXX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.97. 17,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,285. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $19.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

