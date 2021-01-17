CIBC Boosts Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$52.00

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

STN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$47.33.

Get Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) alerts:

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) stock opened at C$44.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$41.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$31.00 and a 12-month high of C$44.85.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$958.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.64%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.