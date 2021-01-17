CIBC Trims Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Target Price to $36.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDUAF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.77. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

