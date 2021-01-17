Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by First Midwest Bank Trust Division

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,607 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cigna were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,068 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 875 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.94.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $218.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.43. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $227.25.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,371 shares of company stock worth $31,077,824 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

