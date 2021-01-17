Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $36.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Targa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.11.

NYSE TRGP traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.03. 1,586,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,247. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.95.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,756.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 423,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 400,510 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

