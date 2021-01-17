CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the December 15th total of 250,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CK Asset from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

CHKGF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 2,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807. CK Asset has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

