Clarius Group LLC Acquires 182 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,376,998 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.46.

ADI stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $161.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

