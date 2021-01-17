Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $466.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $456.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The company has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

