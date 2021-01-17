Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,517,000 after buying an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after acquiring an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in Microchip Technology by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,038,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $65,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.84.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $148.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $154.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.