Clarius Group LLC Has $300,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WM opened at $114.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.07.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

