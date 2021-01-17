Clarius Group LLC Has $313,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Biogen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $275.84 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $374.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.53 and a 200-day moving average of $268.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Biogen from $342.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Biogen from $318.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.13.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.