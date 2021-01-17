Clarius Group LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in SAP by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SAP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $125.00 on Friday. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average is $142.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

