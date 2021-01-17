Clarius Group LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 88.3% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,088 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,332,000 after acquiring an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,159,000 after purchasing an additional 305,267 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.21.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,886,283.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,449,036.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,575,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,564,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,610 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $112.53 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

