Clarius Group LLC Purchases 132 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,814 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,896 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,460 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 725 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.66.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $225.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.16 and its 200-day moving average is $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $197.47 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

