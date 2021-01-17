Clarius Group LLC Purchases 230 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,761,000 after acquiring an additional 162,971 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,824,000 after acquiring an additional 45,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,108,000 after acquiring an additional 106,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

