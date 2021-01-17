Clarius Group LLC Purchases 233 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 832 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,836,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in MSCI by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,025. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $415.30 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.65 and a 12 month high of $455.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.08 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.37. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $425.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $391.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.44.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

