Clarius Group LLC Purchases 951 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,341,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,151,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,108,000 after purchasing an additional 790,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,081,000 after purchasing an additional 132,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 47.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,244,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

