Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.81.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

