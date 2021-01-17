CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of CLSK traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.15. 4,655,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,590. CleanSpark has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 5.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,691,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,023,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,702 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

